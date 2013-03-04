版本:
Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 4

BRATISLAVA, March 4    Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Tuesday.
    
    BUDGET DEFICIT NARROWS IN JAN-FEB
    The Slovak central government budget deficit narrowed to 713
million euros ($932.14 million) in the first two months of 2013,
below the 846 million euro gap in the same period of 2012, the
finance ministry said on Friday.
    
                    
    SLOVAKS FIND HORSEMEAT LABELED BEEF
    Slovak food and veterinary chamber said almost 16,000 kilos
of horsemeat labeled beef was imported to Slovakia. The
agriculture minister said officials were investigating a company
responsible, adding the government was also looking products of
the Hungarian distributor of food brand Nowaco.
    Sme, page 7
                                                                
                  
