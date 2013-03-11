Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 11

BRATISLAVA, March 11 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Monday.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
The statistics office will publish January and revised
December industrial output data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a
5.3 percent decline, compared with 4.4 percent drop seen in
December.
FOREIGN TRADE
The statistics office will publish preliminary January
foreign trade balance data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected a 269.3
million euros surplus, following a 130.9 million euro surplus in
December.
ERSTE SLOVAK UNIT TO CUT STUFF, COSTS
Slovenska Sporitelna, unit of Austrian Erste Group
, said will cut stuff and cost to contribute to the
group's plan to cut costs in face of growing competition and
weak state of the economy, and lay off an undisclosed number of
employees.
Sme, page 7
GOVT FLIRTS WITH SALE OF SLOVAK TELEKOM STAKE
The government of Robert Fico could revive the idea, raised
by the previous centre-right cabinet, to sell its minority 49
percent stake in Slovak Telekom, managed by Deutsche Telekom
. Deutsche Telekom has a buy-option.
The economy ministry, drafting an analysis of a possible
sale, declined to comment.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
