Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 13

BRATISLAVA, March 13 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Wednesday.
INFLATION
The statistics office will publish February headline and
core inflation data, 0800 GMT.
HUNGARY'S MARTONYI VISIT
Hungary's Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi will start a
one-day visit to Slovakia. News conference with Slovak
counterpart Miroslav Lajcak expected 1030 GMT.
PM IN PARLIAMENT ON EU SUMMIT AGENDA
Prime Minister Robert Fico will brief the parliamentary
Committee for European Affairs about agenda of the March 15.-16.
European Union summit, 1100 GMT.
GOVT MEETING
The government will hold its regular weekly meeting and is
expected to officially endorse Slovakia's bid to co-host 2022
Winter Olympics with neighbouring Poland, 0900 GMT.
SLOVAK PM SAYS TO CUT 2013 DEFICIT, DESPITE SLOWING GROWTH
Slovakia will cut its budget deficit to below the European
Union's threshold of 3 percent of national output this year as
pledged, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday, despite
weakening economic growth.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
STRUCTURAL FUNDS
Prime Minister Robert Fico said the government plans to use
810 million euros worth of the European Union's structural
funds, in the 2014-2020 period, to provide short-term loans to
regional housing project and creation of a fund aimed to spur
growth, buy stakes in companies attractive for the state.
Sme, page 6
FAILED IMPEACHMENT
The opposition parties failed to initiate impeachment
proceeding against President Ivan Gasparovic for what they
claimed was a violation of the constitution.
Sme, page 2
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.