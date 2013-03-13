Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 13

BRATISLAVA, March 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday.

INFLATION

The statistics office will publish February headline and core inflation data, 0800 GMT.

HUNGARY'S MARTONYI VISIT

Hungary's Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi will start a one-day visit to Slovakia. News conference with Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak expected 1030 GMT.

PM IN PARLIAMENT ON EU SUMMIT AGENDA

Prime Minister Robert Fico will brief the parliamentary Committee for European Affairs about agenda of the March 15.-16. European Union summit, 1100 GMT.

GOVT MEETING

The government will hold its regular weekly meeting and is expected to officially endorse Slovakia's bid to co-host 2022 Winter Olympics with neighbouring Poland, 0900 GMT.

SLOVAK PM SAYS TO CUT 2013 DEFICIT, DESPITE SLOWING GROWTH

Slovakia will cut its budget deficit to below the European Union's threshold of 3 percent of national output this year as pledged, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday, despite weakening economic growth.

STRUCTURAL FUNDS

Prime Minister Robert Fico said the government plans to use 810 million euros worth of the European Union's structural funds, in the 2014-2020 period, to provide short-term loans to regional housing project and creation of a fund aimed to spur growth, buy stakes in companies attractive for the state.

Sme, page 6

FAILED IMPEACHMENT

The opposition parties failed to initiate impeachment proceeding against President Ivan Gasparovic for what they claimed was a violation of the constitution.

Sme, page 2

