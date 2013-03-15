Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 15

BRATISLAVA, March 15 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
FEBRUARY EU-NORM INFLATION
The statistics office will publish February EU-norm
inflation data, 0800 GMT. Analysts expected consumer prices to
rise by 0.2 percent on the month, keeping the annual inflation
rate at 2.5 percent.
INDUSTRIAL ORDERS RISE +11.2 PCT M/M IN JAN
New industrial orders in euro zone member Slovakia jumped by
11.2 percent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis in
January after a 5.5 decline in December, statistics office data
showed on Thursday.
Slovakia holds Swiss roadshow with UBS
Slovakia, rated A2/A/A+, has mandated UBS for a "non-deal
related" Swiss roadshow and investor update which took place
Thursday 14 March. A new Swiss franc deal may be in the offing,
subject to market conditions.
======================= ECONOMIC DATA ======================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Slovak data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts........
============================================================
PSA SLOVAKIA
Slovak unit of French carmaker group PSA Peugeot Citroen
said it reached an agreement with union over a wage
freeze for the coming two years and no lay-offs. PSA employs
over 3,000 people at its Slovak assembly plant.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.