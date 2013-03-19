Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 19

BRATISLAVA, March 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday.

PARLIAMENT SESSION

The parliament will reconvene to continue its March session, no major economic items on agenda on Tuesday, 0800 GMT.

UP TO CYPRUS TO DECIDE HOW TO SHARE BURDEN - SLOVAK FINMIN

The size of a European bailout for Cyprus is unchangeable and it is up to Cypriots to decide how to share the burden among savers in the Mediterranean island's banks, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Monday.

SLOVAKIA PRICES DUAL-TRANCHE SWISS FRANC BOND

The Slovak Republic, rated A/A2/A+, has raised CHF575m through a dual tranche bond offering, one of the lead managers said.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 50.5 MLN EUROS OF 20-YEAR BONDS

Slovakia sold a slightly below-than-targeted 50.5 million euros ($65.98 million) of 3.875 percent coupon state bonds due in February 2033 on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.

SLOVAKIA SELLS 99.8 MLN EUROS OF 3-YEAR BONDS

Slovakia sold a less-than-targeted 99.8 million euros of floating-rate bonds due in May 2016 on Monday, with demand falling from the last time the maturity was auctioned in February.

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.