Slovakia - Factors To Watch on March 21

BRATISLAVA, March 21 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Thursday.
VW SLOVAKIA 2012 RESULTS
Germany's Volkswagen will present 2012 results
for its Slovak assembly plant, 0900 GMT.
QUESTION HOUR
Prime Minister Robert Fico and ministers will answer
deputies' queries in the parliament during a regular 'question
hour', 1300 GMT.
JOBLESS RATE EDGES DOWN TO 14.71 PERCENT IN FEBRUARY
Slovakia's jobless rate unexpectedly edged down
to 14.71 percent in February from 14.80 percent in January,
which was its highest since April 2004, the country's labour
office said on Wednesday.
SLOVAKIA EXTENDS AND FILLS WITH SWISS RETURN - IFR
Just shy of a year after its debut in the Swiss market, the
[Slovak Republic] returned with a similarly structured
dual-tranche deal garnering a chunky CHF575m total print,
extending its curve and bringing the first east European to
break the 10-year barrier.
U.S. STEEL KOSICE
Steelmaker U.S. Steel could keep its Slovak unit in
eastern Slovak town of Kosice, Slovak economy minister said on
Wednesday. Negotiations were still ongoing and the Slovak
government said it saw no immediate sale. U.S. Steel Kosice is
with 12,500 workers the country's biggest private employer.
Sme, page 1
