2014年 7月 4日

Russian gas flows via Ukraine to EU normal on Friday -Slovak pipeline

PRAGUE, July 4 Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia via Ukraine were running normally on Friday morning, Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said.

Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 in a dispute over unpaid bills but has continued to supply gas which Ukraine sends on to Russia's clients. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
