版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 26日 星期二 19:07 BJT

U.S. Steel to keep Slovak plant for at least 5 years

PRAGUE, March 26 U.S. Steel has agreed to stay on for at least five years as the owner of its mill in Slovakia, where it is the country's largest private employer, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

Fico signed a deal with U.S. Steel giving the company concessions on energy and environment costs, Fico said. He added that, in return, the company agreed to maintain its employment level, which at 11,000 is the main source of jobs in Slovakia's poorer eastern regions.

"The Slovak government fully understands the significance of U.S. Steel for the region and for all of Slovakia," Fico said at a televised signing ceremony at U.S. Steel's plant in the country's second biggest city of Kosice.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐