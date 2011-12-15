U.S. Steel to cut Slovak output from January - report

BRATISLAVA Dec 15 U.S. Steel Corp will scale down production at its Slovak unit by cutting one working day a week from January in reaction to the tougher economic environment in Europe, Slovak news agency SITA reported on Thursday.

Jan Baca, spokesman for U.S. Steel Kosice, told SITA the company reached an agreement with unions on a four-day working week, with workers getting 60 percent of their full wage for the free day.

"This measure will allow us to adjust costs in the face of a complicated economic situation in Europe," Baca said. "This new regime will allow the company to be flexible enough when it comes to our customers' demand."

Carmakers in Slovakia, the key driver of the country's export-oriented economy, use a similar flexible system of leaving workers at home based on demand.

The U.S. steel company operates plants in Serbia and Slovakia in Europe, and said in October its operating loss for its European business increased to $50 million in the third quarter from an $18 million loss in the second.

Slovakia's biggest corporate employer, with more than 13,000 employees including subsidiaries, reported a 39 percent rise in revenue to 2.62 billion euros ($3.39 billion) in 2010, from 1.88 billion euros the previous year.

The Slovak unit was regarded as better off than the Serbian facility thanks to its closer proximity to manufacturing-based markets in Poland, Germany, Austria and further north and west. .