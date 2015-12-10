UPDATE 1-Slovenia still has too many banks - central bank head

(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Dec 10 Slovenia still has too many
banks and the quality of the management of its financial
institutions must improve, central bank governor Bosjan Jazbec
said on Thursday.
"We believe that there are too many banks in Slovenia and
the management of some banks is under question," Jazbec, who
also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council, told
a news conference. He did not name individual banks.
Non-performing loans remain the biggest risk for the banking
sector and are also the main factor that are slowing down credit
and economic growth, added Jazbec.
"It is of key importance to enhance management of
non-performing loans," Jazbec said, adding that was necessary to
avoid possible need for further state aid to banks.
The central bank said last month non-performing loans make
up some 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) or 20 percent of all
loans.
In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros
into mostly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing
under the weight of bad loans.
There are signs of a reshaping of the Slovenian banking
industry.
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International said on
Thursday it had agreed to sell its Slovenian unit for an
undisclosed sum to Biser Bidco, run by an affiliate of U.S.
investment fund Apollo Global Management.
Apollo also bought 80 percent of Slovenia's second largest
bank Nova KBM (NKBM) in June.
Since the bank overhaul in 2013 corporate lending in
Slovenia has been falling while the economy
managed to return to growth in 2014, mainly on account of
exports. The central bank in October forecast 2015 GDP growth at
2.6 percent, down from 3 percent in 2014.
($1 = 0.9130 euros)
