Delay tests nerves as Slovenia's bad bank sits on its hands

* 'Bad bank' central to Slovenia's fight to avoid a bailout
* EU delayed bad loan transfers pending stress tests
* EU fears central bank underestimated extent of crisis
* Delay in getting bad bank running increases chance of a
bailout
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Aug 28 Five months after Slovenia set
up a "bad bank" to absorb billions of euros in toxic debt from
its state-run banks and avoid joining the euro zone bailout
club, it doesn't even have a website to its name, let alone a
bad loan.
The government of the former Yugoslav republic says
overhauling the banks is an urgent task and had planned a first
transfer into the Company for Management of Bank Claims, or
DUTB, in June, but the European Commission put a stop to that
pending an external audit to uncover the true extent of the
problem.
That could shunt the first loan transfer into next year,
increasing the risk that this country of 2 million, once a
rising star among the ex-communist states, could set off the
next convulsions in the euro zone debt saga.
"The delay of the asset transfers has a possibility of
self-reinforcing the banking asset crisis," analysts from Nomura
warned in a recent note.
"As the economy continues to deteriorate, with particularly
strong contraction seen in the household sector, the number of
NPL's (non-performing loans) continues to climb rapidly and of
course with them the cost of running BAMC and recapitalizing the
state banks," it wrote, using the English abbreviation of the
bank's official title.
Estimates of when the transfers might begin range from the
last quarter of this year to the first quarter of next.
SILVER LINING?
The central bank says Slovenia's mainly state-owned banks
are nursing 7.5 billion euros in bad loans, equivalent to around
21.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), of which the DUTB
is due to take on around half.
The European Commission fears that is an underestimate.
The central bank last week extended the stress tests,
conducted by consultants at Oliver Wyman, to 10 out of 18 local
banks and said results were expected by the end of the year. It
still says the first transfer could happen this autumn.
Some analysts yet see some hope in the extra caution,
suggesting Slovenia may finally face up to the full extent of
the crisis, reassuring markets it is serious about a solution.
"The fact that the current stress test encompasses
essentially all Slovenian banks is a very positive development,"
said Slovenian economist Egon Zakrajsek, who works for the U.S.
Federal Reserve System but was commenting in a private capacity.
He said there had been a "radical change" in approach under
central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec, who took over in July.
The audit may indicate that the government will have to
inject more into its banks than the 1.2 billion euros planned.
"But the good news is, if these delays are solely due to the
fact that the tests are more rigorous, then this is likely to
have a positive impact on the market in terms of confidence,"
Myles Bradshaw, a specialist in European macro-economic strategy
at investment firm PIMCO, told Reuters.
"If the tests are completed under the direction of the
Commission, then it is more likely that the financing of the
recapitalisation effort will be completed with the support of
the Commission, too," he said.
FEARS OF SLIPPAGE
The central bank says the exercise will be supervised by a
committee comprising representatives of the European Commission,
the European Central Bank, the European Banking Authority as
well as the Slovenian central bank and finance ministry.
The central bank told Reuters it did not foresee any fallout
from the delay - yet.
"The public has already been informed about the postponement
of the transfers ... from June to the autumn, so no negative
impact is expected," it said. "However, any postponement beyond
that could have a negative impact on financial markets."
And the impact could spread to Slovenia's partners in the
17-nation currency bloc.
The euro zone has enjoyed relative calm since the Cypriot
bailout in March, but another rescue, even a small one of up to
10 billion euros, could spook investors already nervous about
U.S. plans to taper off its monetary stimulus, political
uncertainty in Italy and a possible U.S.-led military strike
against Syria.
Slovenia's export-driven economy, which boasted the euro
zone's fastest growth when it joined the bloc in 2007, hit a
wall with the onset of the global crisis in 2008. Two recessions
since then have exposed a culture of corruption, cronyism and
resistance to competition.
The country must give up its hold over 50 percent of the
economy through state-run banks and enterprises. It has slated
more than a dozen for sale.
Its once enviable debt levels have doubled to 54 percent of
GDP due to the cost of saving its banks and are expected to rise
to nearly 62 percent this year.
Earlier this year, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development warned the debt level could reach
100 percent by 2015 if Ljubljana does not embrace reform.
On Monday, Gaspar Gaspar Misic, who until last week was a
member of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek's cabinet, was
appointed CEO of Slovenia's only port operator, state-owned Luka
Koper. Though Bratusek personally did not support
Misic's appointment, the move flew in the face of a pledge to
reduce political influence over the economy.
Slovenia's budget deficit is forecast to hit 7.9 percent of
national output this year. The government hopes to bring it down
to 3 percent in 2015.
Buying some time, the country issued $3.5 billion of bonds
May, with the yield on a 10-year bond reaching 6 percent. It
will have to tap markets again no later than the first quarter
of 2014 before its 1.5 billion euro five-year bond expires on
April 2.
The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond was 6.63
percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data, close to the 7
percent level investors consider unsustainable.
Andraz Grahek of Capital Genetics said Slovenia was still
able to tap markets for funding but that could become
increasingly difficult as the country's debt ratio rises.
"A possible bailout for Slovenia would carry a relatively
small cost of up to 10 billion euros and should not be as
shocking as the previous ones," he said.
"However, it would remind investors of the unpredictability
of the region."