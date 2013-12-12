CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Slovenia says its banks need 4.8 bln euros in extra capital

(Corrects figure in paragraph 6 to 1.1 billion euros from 1.6
billion)
* Central bank announces stress test results
* Slovenia can probably plug gaps without a bailout
* Ex-communist economic star, fallen from grace
* Big state-owned banks choked by bad loans
By Matt Robinson and Laura Noonan
LJUBLJANA, Dec 12 Slovenia's banks need 4.8
billion euros ($6.6 billion) to plug the holes in their balance
sheets, the central bank said on Wednesday, a sum the country
can probably scrape together without having to ask its euro zone
peers for a bailout.
Banks in Slovenia are saddled with an estimated 7.9 billion
euros in bad loans - equivalent to a fifth of national output -
after the global economic slowdown exposed their poor lending
practices and tangled ownership structure.
At stake in Slovenia is whether the euro zone as a whole can
say with confidence it is emerging from the convulsions of the
past five years, or whether it still risks slipping back into
the kind of crises that hit Greece, Ireland and Cyprus.
Unveiling the results of an external assessment of how much
of the banks' lending has gone sour, central bank governor
Bostjan Jazbec said the three biggest Slovenian banks needed 3
billion euros in re-capitalisation.
The three will get 2.1 billion euros in cash, will raise
another 441 million euros from imposing losses on junior
bondholders, and will get about 905 million euros of government
guaranteed bonds, according to documents published by the
government.
Five smaller banks would be given until June 2014 to raise
1.1 billion euros from private capital.
The lion's share of Slovenia's bad debt is held by the big
three state banks, who together admitted to losses of close to
390 million euros in the first nine months of 2013 and have some
of the poorest capital ratios in Europe.
The banking problems represent a dramatic fall from grace
for Slovenia, an ex-Yugoslav country that for years was viewed
as a haven of stability and economic health.
The government has already received parliamentary approval
to recapitalise the banks by up to 4.7 billion euros.
The government plans to ring-fence up to 4 billion in a 'bad
bank', leaving healthy banks that would be easier to sell. It
needs EU approval to begin the transfer of loans.
Even if Slovenia can avert a calamity now, economists say it
will face a drawn-out crisis as it remakes its economy to take
account of the new, harsher economic realities.
It will have to conduct a fire sale of assets still owned by
the state, including banks, telecoms, supermarkets and
newspapers. It may also have to scrap some of its generous
social protections, such as a rule requiring employers to give
workers an allowance for lunch.
($1 = 0.7251 euros)
(Additional reporting by Almir Demirovic and Zoran
Radosavljevic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Christian
Lowe/Ruth Pitchford)