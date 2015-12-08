UPDATE 1-Bank lending in Slovenia still falling two years after bank overhaul

(Updates with Bank of Slovenia measures)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Dec 8 Corporate bank lending in Slovenia fell further in the first 10 months of 2015 despite the passage of almost two years since a major bank overhaul that enabled the country to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

The amount of loans to companies and non-financial institutions dropped by 1.1 billion euros in the January-October period to 11.2 billion euros ($12.16 billion), the government's macroeconomic institute UMAR said in a report on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday the Bank of Slovenia introduced a countercyclical capital buffer instrument to limit systemic risks in the country's banking sector, setting the buffer at zero percent.

"Present economic conditions and low bank credit activity do not demand active measures of the Bank of Slovenia so the buffer is set at zero percent of the joint amount of risk exposure," the bank said in a statement after a regular board meeting.

It also set capital buffers for eight systemic banks which will be valid from the start of 2019. The buffer was set at one percent of the joint risk exposure for the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and at 0.5 percent or 0.25 percent for the other seven banks.

In December 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a ponderous pile of bad loans.

Since then lending has been falling mainly because banks have imposed stricter criteria for companies seeking to obtain loans.

"The amount of loans to companies and non-financial institutions fell by almost 20 percent more in the first 10 months (of 2015) than in the same period last year," UMAR said.

The amount of bank loans to households increased over the same period by about 110 million euros to 8.9 billion euros.

Banks also transferred a large portion of their bad loans to the state-owned bad bank BAMC in 2013 but, according to the latest Bank of Slovenia figures, bad loans with repayment delayed by at least 90 days still amounted to about 4 billion euros at the end of September, or 11.1 percent of all loans.

Since Slovenia's independence from then-federal Yugoslavia in 1991, successive governments have been reluctant to sell off major banks, believing this necessary to preserve its economic sovereignty. About 50 percent of the banking sector in the now European Union member country remains state-owned.

But in 2013 the government committed to privatising most banks in the coming years in exchange for getting European Commission approval to grant state aid to lending institutions.

In June Slovenia's third largest bank Nova KBM was sold to U.S. investment fund Apollo, while the sale of NLB is due to start next year. ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Evans)