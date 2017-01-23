Slovenia consumer confidence indicator at least negative ever

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LJUBLJANA Jan 23 Slovenia's consumer confidence indicator rose to an all-time-high in January, the national statistics office said on Monday, supporting expectations that the business sentiment indicator, due out this week, will also show an advance.
The consumer indicator - first calculated in 1996 - reached minus 3 points, 6 points up on December and 13 points on the same month last year.
"The indicator has risen due to improved expectations regarding unemployment, the country's economy and households' finances while expectations regarding savings remained unchanged (versus the previous month)," the office said.
The business indicator, due out on Wednesday, hit its highest ever level at 8.5 points in December.
Slovenia, having narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, returned to growth in 2014, and the government expects the economy to grow 2.9 percent this year compared with 2.3 percent in 2016, lifted by exports and domestic spending.
Over the past three months, Japan's Yaskawa Electric , France's Renault and Canadian car parts maker Magna International all announced they would create several hundred jobs in Slovenia in the next few years. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer