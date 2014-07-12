Political novice bids to lead Slovenia recovery

* Slovenia votes having narrowly avoided international
bailout
* Son of Olympic hero, a political newcomer, ahead in polls
* PM frontunner cool on big-ticket privatisations
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 13 Slovenians look likely to
hand power on Sunday to a centre-left political novice hostile
to the big-ticket privatisations that the country's European
partners see as central to fixing its finances long term.
If his party wins the election, Miro Cerar will form
Slovenia's fourth government since the 2008 onset of a crisis
that has torn up the country's reputation as the best-performing
new European Union members.
The former communist state narrowly avoided having to seek
an international bailout for its banks late last year, but
investors are nervous over the fate of a package of measures
agreed by the outgoing government and Brussels, particularly the
sale of big state enterprises.
Cerar created his Party of Miro Cerar (SMC) barely six weeks
ago and has shot to the top of opinion polls among voters
looking for someone new and untarnished by the corruption
scandals that have dogged the mainstream parties.
The 50-year-old law professor, who worked as an adviser to
parliament, owes much of his celebrity to his Olympian gymnast
father, one of the greatest sportsmen this country of 2 million
people has ever produced, and his late mother, a prominent state
prosecutor, politician and cabinet minister.
If the polls are correct, Cerar will defeat the main
opposition party, the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party
(SDS), whose leader, Janez Jansa, was jailed last month for two
years for graft.
Cerar is expected to turn to at least two smaller parties to
form a coalition government - the Social Democrats (SD) and the
Desus pensioners' party, both part of the outgoing centre-left
coalition of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek.
Both those parties were reluctant recruits to the toughest
of Bratusek's crisis measures, particularly privatisation.
Bratusek faces a fight to cross the 4-percent threshold to
enter parliament, testimony to the hostility her proposed
spending cuts and state sell-offs stirred among traditional
leftist Slovenians.
Bratusek resigned in May, having lost the leadership of her
party, and called a halt last week to all privatisations pending
the formation of a new government, which is unlikely before
mid-September.
"MUDDLE THROUGH"
Cerar says he supports a plan to cut Slovenia's budget
deficit to three percent of national output by the end of next
year, to cut red tape, liberalise the economy and reduce the
state's roughly 50-percent stake in the economy.
But he has told Reuters he will oppose the sale of companies
deemed strategic to the country, among them telecoms operator
Telekom Slovenia and airport Aerodrom Ljubljana
. He says he will support the sale of No. 2 bank Nova
KBM, due later this year.
"Given that the most likely electoral outcome will involve a
coalition comprised of leftist parties ... the next government
will continue to muddle through without dealing with the true
underlying problems facing the Slovenian economy," said Egon
Zakrajsek, a Slovenian economist at the U.S. Federal Reserve
System, stressing that he was speaking on his own behalf.
State meddling in the economy, particularly through big
state banks, was at the heart of a crisis triggered when
Slovenia's vital exports hit a wall with the onset of the global
economic downturn.
Bad loans soared, exposing years of reckless lending and an
economic model that had largely avoided the kind of mass
privatisation pursued by others in Eastern Europe with the end
of the Cold War.
In December 2013, Bratusek's government poured 3.3 billion
euros into the banking system to keep it afloat and avoided
becoming the latest member of the 17-nation euro zone to seek a
bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.
The 35-billion euro economy has already covered its
financial needs for this year and part of 2015 by issuing bonds
in the total value of 4.5 billion euros earlier in 2014.
But a long-term fix is far from assured. The political
uncertainty has seen Slovenia's 10-year borrowing costs tick up
to six-week highs.
Bank worker Alenka Premc, 51, said she would vote for Cerar:
"Though there are no guarantees it will change things for the
better, at least that party, for now, is not corrupt like the
others."
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Louise Heavens)