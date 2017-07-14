FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
FDI in Slovenia up by 11.2 pct in 2016 - c.bank
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 中午11点32分 / 1 天前

FDI in Slovenia up by 11.2 pct in 2016 - c.bank

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LJUBLJANA, July 14 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Slovenia amounted to 1.3 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in 2016 to reach a stock of 12.9 billion euros or 32.6 percent of GDP, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Friday.

One of the biggest investments in that year was the purchase of the country's third largest bank Nova KBM which was bought by U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a total of 250 million euros.

Slovenia is trying to attract more foreign investment in order to reduce unemployment and ensure long-term economic growth by giving financial support to investors from abroad.

In March the government awarded financial support to three foreign investment projects which include Canadian car parts maker Magna International's plan to build a paint shop in Slovenia and Japanese Yaskawa Electric's plan to build a robot factory in the country.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to growth a year later and the government expects the export-oriented economy to expand by 3.6 percent this year versus 2.5 percent in 2016. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below