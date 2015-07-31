版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 31日 星期五 20:57 BJT

Slovenia issues 30-year 300 mln euro bond

LJUBLJANA, July 31 Slovenia issued 300 million euro bond with maturity of 30 years, the longest maturity of any Slovenian bond to date, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The issue carries a coupon of 3.125 percent and was arranged by Goldman Sachs International, it added. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)

