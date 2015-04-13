版本:
Heineken top bidder for Slovenian Lasko - daily Finance citing unofficial sources

LJUBLJANA, April 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has offered the highest bid for Slovenian brewer Pivovarna Lasko at 25.5 euros per share, daily newspaper Finance said on its website, citing unofficial sources.

Heineken and Lasko were not available for comment. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)
