UPDATE 1-Heineken top bidder for Slovenian brewer Lasko -Finance website

(Updates with details, background)

LJUBLJANA, April 13 Heineken has offered the highest bid for Slovenian brewer Pivovarna Lasko at 25.5 euros per share, according to the Finance newspaper website, which cited unofficial sources.

Heineken and Lasko were not available for immediate comment.

Bids from investment funds CVC, KKR and Mid Europa Partners were lower than Heineken's, Finance said.

Lasko, which put itself up for sale last year, expects the buyer to invest at least 75 million euros in the company to help cut debt, while acquiring at least 51.55 percent of the firm.

The bidder would then be obliged to bid for the whole of the company in line with Slovenian laws which oblige the buyer of one third or more of a company to bid for the remainder. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)