Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom Slovenia row

LJUBLJANA, March 30 Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has told his Defence Minister to resign in a row over the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia .

Cerar said on Monday after a meeting of his coalition that he expected Janko Veber to quit for ordering the army's secret service to analyse the possible security implications of the privatisation.

Cerar said would ask parliament to dismiss Veber unless Veber resigned by Tuesday. Veber, who is a member of the smallest coalition party, the centre-left Social Democrats, told reporters he would not resign.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)