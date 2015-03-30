Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom Slovenia row

LJUBLJANA, March 30 Slovenian Prime Minister
Miro Cerar has told his Defence Minister to resign in a row over
the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia
.
Cerar said on Monday after a meeting of his coalition that
he expected Janko Veber to quit for ordering the army's secret
service to analyse the possible security implications of the
privatisation.
Cerar said would ask parliament to dismiss Veber unless
Veber resigned by Tuesday. Veber, who is a member of the
smallest coalition party, the centre-left Social Democrats, told
reporters he would not resign.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)