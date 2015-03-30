UPDATE 2-Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom row

* Minister says will not resign
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, March 30 Slovenian Prime Minister
Miro Cerar told his defence minister to quit in a row over the
sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia
that risks delaying the privatisation.
Cerar said on Monday after a meeting of his coalition that
he would ask parliament to dismiss Janko Veber unless he
resigned by Tuesday for ordering the army's secret service to
analyse the possible security implications of the privatisation.
Cerar insisted the sale -- potentially the most lucrative in
a raft of privatisations designed to shore up Slovenia's
finances -- would continue as planned.
Veber is a deputy leader of the centre-left Social
Democrats, the smallest party in Cerar's ruling coalition. The
party generally opposes the sale of big, successful state assets
such as Telekom under an overhaul of Slovenia's economy, which
narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in
December 2013.
Cerar's centre-left coalition, which took over in September
after a snap election, holds 52 seats in a 90-seat parliament
and would just keep a majority even if the six Social Democrats
with seats quit the coalition.
"I expect the Social Democrats will remain in the coalition
but Cerar is in a comfortable position because he has majority
even without them," Radio Slovenia political analyst Tanja
Staric told Reuters.
She said, however, that the development would certainly
delay the sale of Telekom Slovenia, which had been expected to
be completed within weeks.
"There is even a chance that Telekom will not be sold at all
but it will definitely not be sold before the political
stability is re-established," Staric said.
Shares of Telekom closed 3.62 percent lower on Monday at 133
euros.
"I do not expect a major fall in Telekom shares providing
the privatisation continues," said Saso Stanovnik, chief
economist at investment firm Alta Invest. "If the privatisation
is called off, however, the shares would fall to 100 euros."
Telekom, with market capitalisation of about 902 million
euros, is the largest of 15 firms that were earmarked for
privatisation in 2013. So far three of those have been sold. The
government says it is pressing ahead with the privatisation
strategy despite deep unease among Slovenians.
Several sources have told Reuters that international
investment funds Cinven, Providence, Apax and Bain Capital are
among the bidders for Telekom, along with German telecoms
operator Deutsche Telekom.
In 2008 the then centre-right government stopped the sale of
Telekom Slovenia in the last phase of privatisation, saying the
bids were too low.
