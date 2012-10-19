New Issue-Slovenia sells $2.25 bln in notes

Oct 19 The Republic of Slovenia on Friday sold $2.25 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SLOVENIA AMT $2.25 BLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 10/26/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.491 FIRST PAY 4/26/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.7 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/26/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 389.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A