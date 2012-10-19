版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 20日 星期六 04:29 BJT

New Issue-Slovenia sells $2.25 bln in notes

Oct 19 The Republic of Slovenia on
Friday sold $2.25 billion of notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SLOVENIA

AMT $2.25 BLN   COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/26/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 98.491   FIRST PAY    4/26/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.7 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/26/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 389.7 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐