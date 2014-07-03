版本:
Slovenia PM to stop privatisations ahead of election

LJUBLJANA, July 3 Outgoing Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday she plans to stop all privatisations until a new government is formed after the July 13 snap election.

"I will propose to the government today that we require SDH to stop all privatisation processes until a new government is in place," Bratusek said on Twitter. Her cabinet confirmed the tweet to Reuters.

State investment firm SDH is in charge of selling 15 firms that were earmarked for sale last year and include the second largest bank Nova KBM and airport Aerodrom Ljubljana.

Slovenia will hold the election after Bratusek resigned in May because she lost the battle for the leadership of her Positive Slovenia party. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Alison Williams)
