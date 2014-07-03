UPDATE 1-Slovenia PM to stop privatisations ahead of election

(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 3 Outgoing Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday she plans to stop all privatisations until a new government is formed after a snap election on July 13.

Analysts said the move was aimed at raising Bratusek's popularity with Slovenian voters, who generally oppose attempts to sell local companies, but could ultimately deter investors or bring down the prices of companies being sold.

"I will propose to the government today that we require SDH to stop all privatisation processes until a new government is in place," Bratusek said on Twitter. Her cabinet confirmed the tweet to Reuters but declined to provide further comments.

State investment firm SDH is in charge of selling 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation last year, two of which have been sold already. Others include Slovenia's second largest bank Nova KBM, airport Aerodrom Ljubljana and telecom operator Telekom.

Slovenia, which joined the European Union in 2004 and the euro zone in 2007, has for years been reluctant to sell its major companies, citing national interests.

The government still controls more than 50 percent of the economy and last year had to rescue local banks with a 3 billion euro financial injection to avoid an international bailout.

The election was called after Bratusek lost the leadership of her centre-left Positive Slovenia party and resigned in May.

According to opinion polls her new party, the Alliance of Alenka Bratusek, may find it difficult to pass the 4 percent threshold for parliamentary representation.

"This step is part of the election campaign and if privatisations will indeed be stopped for now that will only reduce the price of the companies on sale," said Primoz Cencelj, a fixed-income portfolio manager at investment firm KD Skladi.

Bratusek's comment came hours after local newspaper Delo reported the government had received six expressions of interest for the purchase of NKBM bank.

Local media also said France's Vinci Airports and German's airport operator Fraport were bidding for Aerodrom Ljubljana.

Legal expert Miro Cerar, whom opinion polls suggest is likely to be the next prime minister, told Reuters on Wednesday he was against the sale of Aerodrom and Telekom but supported the privatisation of NKBM bank.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)