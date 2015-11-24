UPDATE 1-Slovenia sells Adria Airways Tehnika to Poland's Linetech

BRIEF-Qualcomm CEO Mollenkopf's 2016 compensation $11.1 mln vs $10.4 mln in 2015
* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
LJUBLJANA Nov 24 Slovenia sold state-owned aircraft maintenance company Adria Airways Tehnika (AA Tehnika) to Poland's rival Linetech Holding S.A., state-owned investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Tuesday.
SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sale of 100 percent of AA Tehnika is due to be completed this week but gave no details on the value of the deal.
"We aim to grow and develop Adria Airways Tehnika by investing in people, new technologies and equipment," head of Linetech Piotr Kaczor said in a written statement.
He said the merger would make Linetech one of the leading aircraft maintenance companies in Europe, supporting aircraft built by Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer and ATR.
AA Tehnika is one of 15 firms that the government earmarked for privatisation in 2013 and the seventh of those to be sold. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share