Slovakia close to deal on plant with U.S. Steel

PRAGUE, March 25 The Slovak government is close to reaching an agreement with U.S. Steel under which the steel giant will keep ownership of its plant in Kosice, a major employer in eastern Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Monday.

Fico said in a statement after talks with U.S. Steel's leadership in Pittsburgh that talks may be concluded in the coming days. U.S. Steel has been considering selling the plant, which could lead to the loss of at least some of the 11,000 jobs at the factory.