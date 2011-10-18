FACTBOX-Colombia's main oil regions -- risks and output

BOGOTA, Oct 18 Easing security concerns are
opening once off-limit areas to greater oil production.
Here are some details on Colombia's top oil provinces, also
referred to as departments:
* META -- Colombia's top producing region was once wracked
by guerrilla violence, and although rebels still maintain a
presence in some areas, Colombia's military offensive has
opened up many oil producing regions. Output has soared 25
percent this year to around 420,000 barrels of oil per day
(bpd) and is up nearly 85 percent when compared with 2009. The
entire region accounted for 47 percent of the nation's output
in 2011. Production here is dominated by state oil company
Ecopetrol (EC.N)ECO.CN in partnership with other companies.
* CASANARE -- Once a cocktail of paramilitary and guerrilla
violence, the nation's second-largest producing state, part of
the Llanos basin like Meta, contributes about 16 percent of
total national output. Production is up 13.1 percent to 147,313
bpd in 2011 versus 2010. Home to a plethora of companies,
Perenco Colombia operates the most producing fields there.
* ARAUCA -- Kidnapping and extortion committed against oil
companies operating in the eastern state -- which contributes
nearly 9 percent to national production -- continue to be the
main risk. There are only three companies with producing
fields, most notably Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N). Production
has decreased 16 percent over the last two years to 79,588 bpd
in 2011 from 94,740 barrels a day in 2009, driven by a drop in
output from the oil fields Cusiana and Cupiagua, which had
helped Colombia hit historic highs in the late 1990s.
* SANTANDER -- Located in the northeast, Santander is home
to Colombia's most important oil refinery, Barrancabermeja, and
sits in the Cordillera Oriental basin. Dominated by Ecopetrol,
but also home to Petrosantander, the region produced 51,215 bpd
in 2011, up 7.9 percent from 2010 -- it accounts for around 5.7
percent of national production. Though notably more peaceful
than its neighbor Norte de Santander, some oil union members
working in Santander were threatened earlier this year,
according to a Britain-based charity.
* HUILA -- In addition to contributing 4.8 percent of the
nation's oil in 2011, Huila department is the second largest
coffee producer in Colombia. Home to Ecopetrol and Hocol S.A.,
there are at least 25 producing fields in the department, which
has seen output fall to 43,169 bpd in 2011 from 44,297 in
2010.
* BOYACA -- Production in this central department in the
Cordillera Oriental basin has risen 37.7 percent over the past
two years to 38,318 barrels per day in 2011 -- making up 4.3
percent of national output. Historically Boyaca has had a lower
level of rebel presence.
* PUTUMAYO -- Despite being home to FARC rebels and drug
trafficking, the volatile southern region has still managed to
increase oil production by 31 percent since 2009 to 36,512 bpd
in 2011 from 35,636 in 2010 and 27,874 in 2009. It contributes
4.1 percent to crude output nationally. An Ecopetrol pipeline
was bombed by suspected rebels earlier this year and oil
workers face kidnapping and threats throughout the department.
