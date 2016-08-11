SMA Solar to shut production cites in Denver, Cape Town

FRANKFURT Aug 11 SMA Solar, Germany's biggest solar power equipment maker, said on Thursday it would shut production sites in Denver and Cape Town, citing accelerating price pressure.

"This step is unavoidable if we are to lastingly counteract the persistent price pressure and to achieve better production capacity utilization in China and Germany in the future," the group said in a statement.

It said the Denver closure would mean the loss of around 280 full-time jobs. Its sales and service location in Rocklin, California, will remain in operation, it said.

SMA Solar also published second-quarter financial results and said the upper end of its forecast earnings range was ambitious given price developments in the solar sector. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Joseph Nasr)