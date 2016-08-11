SMA Solar to shut production cites in Denver, Cape Town

FRANKFURT Aug 11 SMA Solar, Germany's
biggest solar power equipment maker, said on Thursday it would
shut production sites in Denver and Cape Town, citing
accelerating price pressure.
"This step is unavoidable if we are to lastingly counteract
the persistent price pressure and to achieve better production
capacity utilization in China and Germany in the future," the
group said in a statement.
It said the Denver closure would mean the loss of around 280
full-time jobs. Its sales and service location in Rocklin,
California, will remain in operation, it said.
SMA Solar also published second-quarter financial results
and said the upper end of its forecast earnings range was
ambitious given price developments in the solar sector.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Joseph Nasr)