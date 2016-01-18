版本:
SMA Solar launches new inverter with an eye on Tesla's Powerwall

FRANKFURT Jan 18 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, on Monday said it would start selling an inverter designed for home storage systems, aiming to tap a market expected to thrive following the introduction of Tesla's Powerwall battery.

"Within a year, the cumulated number of battery-storage systems installed in Germany so far has more than doubled to over 30,000, thanks to the decline in prices," SMA Solar Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement.

"With the new Sunny Boy Storage, SMA ensures the cost-effective, easy and flexible integration of the solution into new or existing photovoltaic systems." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

