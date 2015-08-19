版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 19日 星期三 18:09 BJT

SMA Solar wins order to supply 317 inverters to California

FRANKFURT Aug 19 Germany's largest solar company SMA Solar has won an order from San Diego-based Swinerton Renewable Energy to supply 317 inverters for seven solar parks in California with a planned capacity of 700 megawatt, it said on Wednesday.

No order volume was given.

One of the projects is already under construction, SMA said, adding all of them were expected to be completed next year.

SMA Solar is the world's largest maker of solar inverters, a key component needed to turn direct current into alternating current and feed solar power into the electricity grid. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐