Food retailer Smart & Final expects IPO to be priced at $12-$14/share

Sept 11 Food retailer Smart & Final Stores Inc, backed by private equity firm Ares Management LP, expects its initial public offering of common stock to be priced between $12 and $14 per share.

At the top end of the expected price range, the IPO is likely to raise about $188 million. (1.usa.gov/YzteJX)

The company would be valued at about $995 million at the top end of the price range. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)