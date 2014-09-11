Food retailer Smart & Final expects IPO to be priced at $12-$14/share

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
Sept 11 Food retailer Smart & Final Stores Inc, backed by private equity firm Ares Management LP, expects its initial public offering of common stock to be priced between $12 and $14 per share.
At the top end of the expected price range, the IPO is likely to raise about $188 million. (1.usa.gov/YzteJX)
The company would be valued at about $995 million at the top end of the price range. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: NORTH KOREA South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang. SYRIA Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemi
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)