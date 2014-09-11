UPDATE 1-Smart & Final seeks near $1 bln valuation in IPO

(Adds details)

Sept 11 Food retailer Smart & Final Stores Inc said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $12 and $14 per share, valuing the century-old company at nearly $1 billion.

Smart & Final, which is backed by private equity firm Ares Management LP, runs 250 non-membership, small-box, warehouse-style stores in western United States.

At the top end of the expected price range, the IPO is likely to raise about $188 million and value the company at $995 million. (1.usa.gov/YzteJX)

The food retailer, founded by J.S. Smart and H.D. Final, was bought by Ares Management from Apollo Global Management LLC in 2012 for $975 million.

After the offering, Ares' stake will drop to about 37 percent from 48 percent if the underwriters exercise their full option, Smart & Final said in a filing on Thursday.

Smart & Final, which had about 8,800 employees as of June, reported a rise of 13 percent in net sales to $3.2 billion between 2011 and 2013.

The company, headed by 59-year-old David Hirz, a former executive of Kroger Co, plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Smart & Final also operates 52 cash & carry stores focused on restaurants and coffee houses. As well, it offers catering services.

The California-based company listed Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities among its major underwriters. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)