iPhone 5 users are Europe's biggest data consumers

LONDON Jan 14 Users of Apple's iPhone
5, launched in September 2012, have the most voracious appetite
for data in Europe, consuming on average more than four times
the amount of a typical person still using a iPhone 3G,
according to a study.
Mobile data analysis firm Arieso examined more than 1
million smartphone users on European 3G networks over a 24 hour
period to gauge data demand.
It found that newer smartphones, tablets and devices that
fall in between in terms of screen size and capability, dubbed
"phablets", were creating ever growing demands for data, putting
increasing pressure on 3G mobile networks.
"One iPhone 5 user is effectively worth about 4 iPhone 3G
users," report author Michael Flanagan said in an interview.
The study also found iPhone 5 users demanded 50 percent more
data than iPhone 4S users, who were the most demanding a year
ago, he said.
The amount of data uploaded to services like social
networking sites had also increased, he said, and it was now one
sixth of the amount of data downloaded against one seventh a
year ago.
Samsung's Galaxy SIII smartphone, edged ahead of
the iPhone 5 in terms of the average amount of data generated
and uploaded by the device, for example in posting a photograph
to Facebook.