版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 10:45 BJT

Samsung Elec expects global PC market to shrink 5 pct in 2013

SEOUL Jan 25 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's top memory chipmaker, said it expects the global personal computer market to shrink by 5 percent this year as consumer demand continues to shift to mobile devices such as tablet computers.

The PC market declined for the first time in 11 years last year, according to research firm IHS iSuppli.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐