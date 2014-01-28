Global smartphone shipments top 1 bln for first time in 2013 - IDC

BEIJING Jan 28 Global smartphone shipments
topped 1 billion units for first time in 2013, climbing 38.4
percent from the previous year to 1.004 billion units, research
firm IDC said.
Smartphones made up 55.1 percent of all mobile phone
shipments last year from just over two-fifths in 2012, IDC said.
Samsung Electronics Co's market share edged up
one percentage point year-on-year to 31.3 percent to keep its
place as the world's biggest smartphone vendor, while
second-place Apple Inc's fell from 18.7 percent to 15.3
percent, according to IDC.
Huawei Technologies Co, LG Electronics
and Lenovo Group were third, fourth and fifth largest
respectively, each with a market share of just under five
percent in 2013.