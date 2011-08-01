Android conquers almost 50 pct of smartphone market

* Global smart phone market grew 73 pct y-o-y - Canalys
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Google's Android platform has
taken almost 50 percent of the global smartphone market,
dominating in the Asia-Pacific region, research firm Canalys
said on Monday
Android, which Google acquired in 2005 and launched on
phones in 2008, is used by almost all the major phone makers
including HTC , LG , Motorola and
Samsung .
It was the number one platform in 35 of the 56 countries
Canalys tracks, resulting in a market share of 48 percent, the
research firm said.
By comparison, Apple , which shipped 20.3 million
iPhones, is a distant second with a market share of 19 percent
but it overtook ailing Finnish handset maker Nokia as
the world's largest individual smartphone vendor.
Samsung also overtook Nokia but Canalys said the South
Korean handset maker could have done better.
"Samsung has failed to fully capitalise on Nokia's weakened
state around the world, as the Finnish company rides out a
challenging transitional period," Canalys analyst Chris Jones
said.
"It's the best placed vendor to grow at Nokia's expense,
taking advantage of its global scale and channel reach, but it
hasn't yet done enough to capitalise on this, particularly in
emerging markets."
Samsung, which sells Android smartphones as well as its own
bada branded devices, shipped some 17 million devices, a rise of
421 percent versus a year ago.
Android's success however comes with a headache for Google
and its vendors.
Its Android mobile software has attracted a lawsuit from
Oracle, while handset makers using the software have also been
sued by both Apple and Microsoft, which claims an existing,
perpetual licence to Nortel patents.
Microsoft, whose own presence in the smartphone market is a
mere 1 percent, receives money from deals reached with some
Android handset makers but is pressing for more.
Last month, Apple, Microsoft and Blackberry maker RIM teamed
up with three other companies to outbid Google at an auction for
Nortel's wireless patents, which could result in big licensing
fees for Google.
That move may run into legal obstacles.
The Wall Street Journal, quoting people familiar with the
matter, reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is
intensifying an investigation into whether Apple, Microsoft and
Research in Motion could use the recently acquired trove of
patents to unfairly hobble competing smartphones using Google's
Android software.
Unfazed by its failure to acquire the Nortel patents,
Google, which has been hampered by a lack of intellectual
property in wireless telephony, is said to have held talks about
buying U.S. wireless chip technology company InterDigital
to boost its patent portfolio.
InterDigital, which has a market value of $3.11 billion and
2010 revenues of $395 million, said earlier this week its board
was evaluating strategic alternatives, including a possible sale
of the company or of its patents.
Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by David Cowell)