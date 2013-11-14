Smartphones 55 pct of global mobile phone sales in Q3

* Q3 global smartphone sales up 46 pct from last year
* Rise driven by replacement push in China, Latin America
* Gartner sees smartphone sales of almost 1 bln units in
2013
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Smartphone sales accounted for
55 percent of global mobile sales in the third quarter as
customers in China and Latin America swapped their old phones
for the higher end of the range gadgets, research firm Gartner
said on Thursday.
Worldwide smartphone sales rose nearly 46 percent from last
year to 250.2 million units, it said, while overall mobile phone
sales were up less than 6 percent at 455.6 million.
"Sales of feature phones (normal handsets) continued to
decline and the decrease was more pronounced in markets where
the average selling price (ASP) for feature phones was much
closer to the ASP of affordable smartphones," said Gartner
analyst Anshul Gupta.
He said he expected smartphone sales of just below 1 billion
devices for 2013.
Samsung kept the top spot in the smartphone
segment, with a 32.1 percent market share, selling 80.36 million
smartphones, up from 55 million in the same quarter last year,
helped by its Note 3 large display smartphone.
Apple sold 23.2 percent more smartphones at 30.33
million, but its market share dropped to 12.1 percent from 14.3
percent.
Sales of Apple's new iPhone 5S and its low-cost iPhone 5C
model had a modest impact on sales as both phones went on sale
in September, the last month of the quarter.
Lenovo took the third spot with a 5.1 percent
market share in the smartphone segment, just ahead of LG
Electronics and Huawei, with market shares
of 4.8 percent and 4.7 percent respectively.
All the companies are in especially fierce competition in
the Chinese market, where customers are still replacing their
old models with smartphones.
Of the smartphones sold, 81.9 percent were running on
Google's mobile platform Android, while 12.1 percent
used Apple's iOS and 3.6 percent were on Microsoft's
Windows Mobile, Gartner said.
Blackberry saw its user base drop to 1.8 percent
from 5.2 percent from the third quarter last year, it added.