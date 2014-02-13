Smartphone sales growth to slow this year - Gartner

* 2014 smartphone sales seen at 1.2-1.3 billion
* Sales in mature markets to slow, emerging markets seen up
* Smartphone sales outpaced normal handsets in 2013
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Growth in global smartphone
revenue is expected to slow this year as cheaper devices hit the
market and weigh on average selling prices, research firm
Gartner said on Thursday.
With demand in mature markets such as North America and
Europe easing, top smartphone makers Samsung and
Apple are introducing cheaper models to new markets,
such as Apple's iPhone 5C.
"Sales of high-end smartphones will slow as increasing sales
of low- and mid-price smartphones in emerging markets will shift
the product mix to lower-end devices," said Anshul Gupta,
analyst at Gartner. "This will lead to a decline in average
selling price and a slowdown in revenue growth."
Global smartphone sales for the first time outpaced sales of
normal handsets last year, accounting for 53.6 percent of
overall sales in 2013 and 57.6 percent in the fourth quarter.
Overall 2014 smartphone sales are expected to increase to
1.2-1.3 billion devices from 968 million in 2013, Gupta said.
Of those smartphones, close to a billion will be running on
Google's mobile platform Android, which was on almost
760 million units, or 78.4 percent of all smartphones, in 2013.
Apple's mobile platform iOS was on 15.6 percent of all
smartphones, down from 19.1 percent a year earlier.
Weaker demand for the priciest smartphones was already
visible in the fourth quarter as Samsung and Apple saw their
market share fall, while China's Huawei gained, driven
by an 85 percent increase in its smartphone sales as it expanded
outside its home market.
Samsung's market share dropped to 29.5 percent from 31.1
percent a year earlier, Apple saw its market share drop to 17.8
percent from 20.9 percent and Huawei's share grew to 5.7 percent
in the fourth quarter from 4.2 percent, according to Gartner.
Industry analysts expect that this trend will be more of a
problem for Samsung than for Apple, which has not really played
on the mass market and is not expected to do so.
"Samsung has to think about how to spread their sources, how
to reinvent themselves and how they will have to innovate for
the next year or two to protect their margin structures," said
Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson. "Strategies will have to change
for handset vendors for this new era."
The overall mobile phone market, which includes smartphones
and normal voice phones, amounted to 1.8 billion units in 2013.
Almost a quarter of the market was cornered by Samsung, up from
22 percent in 2012, while Nokia saw its market share drop to
13.9 percent from 19 percent, according to the Gartner data.