公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

Samsung sold 56.3 million smartphones in Q3 -report

SEOUL Oct 26 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the world's top phone handset maker, sold 56.3 million smartphones in the third quarter, widening its lead over rival Apple Inc, a report by research firm IDC showed.

Samsung took 31.3 percent of the global smartphone market, while Apple, which sold 26.9 million iPhones, had 15.0 percent of the market in the September quarter.

