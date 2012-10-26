Samsung sold 56.3 million smartphones in Q3 -report

BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces results for the quarter ended december 31, 2016
SEOUL Oct 26 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the world's top phone handset maker, sold 56.3 million smartphones in the third quarter, widening its lead over rival Apple Inc, a report by research firm IDC showed.
Samsung took 31.3 percent of the global smartphone market, while Apple, which sold 26.9 million iPhones, had 15.0 percent of the market in the September quarter.
* Cognizant acquires brilliant service, a japan-based intelligent products and solutions company
* Cascades increases annual net earnings and announces fourth quarter 2016 results