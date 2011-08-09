UPDATE 1-Smart Technologies reports higher Q1 earnings

* Q1 EPS $0.19 vs $0.03 year-ago
* Q1 rev falls 8 pct to $202.4 mln
* Sees FY12 rev flat to down 5 pct
Aug 9 Smart Technologies'
first-quarter profit tripled, helped primarily by a 9 percent
rise in average selling prices, but the Canadian digital
whiteboard maker warned that a difficult macro environment for
education funding could result in revenue being flat to down 5
percent in the fiscal.
The company, which debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq in July last year, posted first-quarter earnings of $23.0
million , or 19 cents per share, compared with $5.0 million, or
3 cents a share, a year ago.
Average selling price in the first quarter was $1,437 per
unit, an increase of 9 percent compared with $1,315 per unit in
the prior-year period.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $202.4 million.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$4.74
on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)