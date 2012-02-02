UPDATE 1-Smart Tech Q3 earnings fall on costs, lower margins

Feb 2 Smart Technologies Inc's
quarterly net profit dipped 13 percent as the digital
whiteboard maker recorded lower gross margins and incurred costs
from moving its Ottawa assembly operations.
The company expects adjusted net income for 2012 to decrease
10 percent and revenue to be near the low end of its guidance of
flat to down 5 percent.
The third-quarter net income was $10.9 million, or 9 cents
per share, down from $12.5 million, or 10 cents a piece, from a
year ago.
Adjusted net income was 14 cents a share.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $185.1 million, helped by a 49
percent increase in sales outside the North America and Europe,
the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.
For the quarter, analysts on average had expected earnings
of 13 cents per share on revenue of $178.7 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin for the quarter was 43 percent, down from 48
percent from last year.
Shares of the dual-listed company closed at $4.16 on the
Nasdaq and C$4.16 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.