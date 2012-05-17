UPDATE 1-SMART Technologies posts loss on weak education markets

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 SMART Technologies Inc posted a fourth-quarter loss as it sold fewer interactive displays, and forecast dim prospects for 2013 citing uncertainty in education markets.
The company, which makes digital whiteboards, said it expects lower adjusted net income for 2013 and revenue "to decline at a slightly higher rate than fiscal 2012."
SMART lost $2.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with net profit of $7.6 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted net loss was 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of 1 cent per share.
Revenue fell 11.5 percent to $148 million. The company sold 81,716 interactive display units, down from last year's 86,717.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.98 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange and at $1.95 on the Nasdaq.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.