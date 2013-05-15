UPDATE 1-SMA Solar books Q1 operating loss on solar sector woes

* Q1 EBIT loss 8.4 mln eur vs f'cast 13 mln loss
* Says still cannot rule out loss in current year
* Shares indicated down 0.8 percent
FRANKFURT, May 15 Germany's SMA Solar
reported its second straight quarterly loss and said it would
cut more jobs, under pressure from free-falling prices and a
looming trade war that has hurt margins in the solar sector.
The loss before interest and taxes in the first three months
of the year was 8.4 million euros ($11 million), compared with
an operating profit of 42.8 million a year earlier and with a
loss of 13 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
"Subsidy cuts in major European markets, a still unresolved
debt crisis and the possibility of punitive duties on Chinese
modules in Europe had a negative effect on demand for PV
inverters," the company said, confirming it could not rule out a
loss for the current year.
Last week, the European Commission agreed to impose punitive
import duties on solar panels from China in a move to guard
against what it sees as the dumping of cheap goods in Europe.
SMA is the world's largest maker of solar inverters, key
components needed to feed power generated from solar panels into
the electricity grid.
Overcapacity of cells and modules has led to a pricing
crisis in the solar industry over the past four years, with
Suntech's Wuxi unit becoming the latest group to be
caught up in insolvency proceedings.
The crisis has filtered through to SMA's operating margin,
which plummeted from about 27 percent in 2010 to 7 percent last
year. The company reiterated it could not rule out an operating
loss this year.