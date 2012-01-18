UPDATE 1-Japan's SMBC to invest $93 mln in U.S. Moelis

TOKYO/NEW YORK Jan 18 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Group's (SMFG) securities arm said on Wednesday it would invest $93 million in boutique investment bank Moelis & Co, boosting its cross-border advisory services while giving the U.S. bank a foothold in Japan.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will hold about 5 percent in Moelis, valuing the U.S. bank at about $1.9 billion, more than publicly traded U.S. rivals such as Greenhill & Co Inc and Evercore Partners Inc.

The deal follows SMFG's announcement the previous day that it is buying the aircraft-leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland in a deal worth $7.3 billion.

Japan's third-largest bank and other cash-rich peers are on a hunt for growth abroad, under pressure to diversify operations and aided by a strong yen.

Moelis, which was founded in July 2007 by former UBS AG investment banker Ken Moelis, has grown exponentially through the financial crisis, hiring away scores of investment bankers as big banks shed staff globally. Moelis now has 580 employees and 11 offices around the world.

The agreement would allow his firm to advise SMBC Nikko's Japanese clients in cross-border deals, and his firm's clients to do deals in Japan, Moelis said in a conference call with reporters in New York. It does not plan to open a separate office there.

"It's an opportunity for us to penetrate Japan in a way that we could never do -- in the way we are about to do with Sumitomo and their client base," Moelis said.

He added that he liked his company being private, denying speculation that the firm was considering an initial public offering.