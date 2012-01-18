SMBC to take 5 pct stake in U.S. Moelis for $93 mln

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
TOKYO Jan 18 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Group's securities arm on Wednesday said it would invest $93 million in New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co, to shore up its cross-border advisory services.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and parent Sumitomo Mitsui Banking will take a roughly 5 percent stake in Moelis & Co through the non-exclusive deal.
Moelis was founded in 2007 by former UBS banker Ken Moelis and a number of partners. It now has almost 600 employees and provides financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services.
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.