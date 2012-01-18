SMBC to take 5 pct stake in U.S. Moelis for $93 mln

TOKYO Jan 18 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance Group's securities arm on Wednesday said it would invest $93 million in New York-based boutique investment bank Moelis & Co, to shore up its cross-border advisory services.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and parent Sumitomo Mitsui Banking will take a roughly 5 percent stake in Moelis & Co through the non-exclusive deal.

Moelis was founded in 2007 by former UBS banker Ken Moelis and a number of partners. It now has almost 600 employees and provides financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services.