U.S. housing stocks may rally as millennials age -Smead

NEW YORK, June 28 Stocks of large U.S. home
builders and building materials companies are poised to rise as
millennials age and need housing, according to Bill Smead, the
chief executive of Smead Capital Management.
In an interview on Wednesday, Smead said value-oriented
companies such as those involved with housing will regain favor
once investors lose their infatuation with trendier, high-flying
names that he called "The Jetsons."
The title of the animated TV show is his shorthand for
Amazon.com Inc, electric car maker Tesla Inc,
and technology companies such as Google parent Alphabet Inc
that are often dominant, viewed as on the cusp of the
next big thing, or led by charismatic leaders like Amazon's Jeff
Bezos and Tesla's Elon Musk.
"If tech goes back to being mortal, value is going to get
hot," Smead said.
He said housing companies will benefit as a growing number
of people get married later in life, and more millennials move
into the 35-44 age bracket.
"It will change from millennials dominating the economy as
single people to dominating the economy as married people," he
said.
Smead's $1.16 billion Smead Value Fund is up 9.51 percent
this year, outperforming 80 percent of its peers, and 15.90
percent annually over five years, outperforming 95 percent,
according to Morningstar Inc.
Turnover is minimal in the concentrated fund, which owned
just 26 stocks on March 31, led by homebuilder NVR Inc.
Smead's other investments include homebuilder Lennar Corp
, home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc and
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which owns and
invests in a variety of real estate businesses.
While Smead's Seattle-based firm invests in hometown
companies Nordstrom Inc and Starbucks Corp, an
exception is Amazon, which agreed this month to buy Whole Foods
Markets Inc for $13.7 billion.
Smead favors companies that meet economic needs.
"Delivering your groceries to you, the jury is still out on
that," he said. "Does that meet a need?"
Many people will continue to enjoy shopping in person, even
if only because "humans need something to do," he added.
For that reason, he said, many brick-and-mortar retailers do
not deserve the dinosaur reputation pinned on them after a
series of recent bankruptcies in the sector.
He said even the net worth of Sears Holdings Corp,
whose stock he does not own, could be far greater in bankruptcy
than its roughly $8 stock price suggests.
"The demise of physical locations of stores is way
overblown," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)