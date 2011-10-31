UPDATE 1-SM Energy Q3 profit below estimates

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.68
* Q3 rev $530.6 mln vs est $343.5 mln
* Sees Q4 average daily production in the range of 479-509
MMCFE/d.
Oct 31 Oil and gas company SM Energy's
third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates as production
came in at the lower end of its forecast.
July-September net income rose to $230.1 million, or $3.41 a
share, compared with $15.5 million, or 24 cents a share, a
year-ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents a share.
Revenue more than doubled to $530.6 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 68
cents a share, on revenue of $343.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's quarterly production averaged 462 million
cubic feet equivalent per day (MMCFE/d), coming in at the lower
end of its forecast of 453-481 MMCFE/d.
The Denver, Colorado-based company expects fourth quarter
average daily production to be in the range of 479-509 MMCFE/d.
SM Energy shares closed at $82.91 on Monday on the New York
Stock exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)