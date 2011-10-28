SMFG:H1 profit likely near double own forecast

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 28 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said on Friday its net profit for the April-September first-half is likely to be nearly double its own forecast thanks to smaller credit costs.
Japan's third-largest lender by assets said net profit is likely to be 310 billion yen ($4.1 billion) for the six months to Sept. 30, up from 170 billion yen previously forecast.
Still, that is down from a 418 billion yen net profit booked a year earlier.
The bank said it will update its full-year forecast when it officially announces its first-half results in mid-November.
It has forecast a net profit of 400 billion yen for the year to March, below an estimate of 437.7 billion yen in a poll of 11 analysts by Thomson Reuters' Starmine. ($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.