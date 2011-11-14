Japan's SMFG to lift net profit outlook -Nikkei

TOKYO Nov 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to boost its net profit forecast for the year to March 2012 to around 500 billion yen ($6.5 billion) from a May forecast of 400 billion yen, on bigger-than-expected revenues on treasuries, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday. ($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)