Watchdog probes SMFG unit for insider trading -media

TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's securities watchdog has
been investigating a Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
unit for suspected insider trading by an executive regarding a
management buyout of a wine importer, the Asahi newspaper said
on Thursday.
Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission
searched an SMBC Nikko Securities executive's home and began
probing the brokerage in late September, the paper said.
SMBC Nikko Securities said in a statement it was cooperating
with an investigation but declined to comment on the subject of
the investigation or other details. The SESC declined to
comment.
SMBC Nikko Securities, formerly Nikko Cordial Securities
before it was sold by Citigroup , handled wine dealer
Enoteca's management buyout, announced on Feb. 2.
Regulators suspect the executive passed on information on
the tender offer to an acquaintance, who bought 200 shares in
Enoteca for 16 million yen ($208,000) prior to the announcement
and later sold the shares for an 8 million yen profit, the paper
said. ($1 = 76.95 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)