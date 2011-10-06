Watchdog probes SMFG unit for insider trading -media

TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's securities watchdog has been investigating a Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group unit for suspected insider trading by an executive regarding a management buyout of a wine importer, the Asahi newspaper said on Thursday.

Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission searched an SMBC Nikko Securities executive's home and began probing the brokerage in late September, the paper said.

SMBC Nikko Securities said in a statement it was cooperating with an investigation but declined to comment on the subject of the investigation or other details. The SESC declined to comment.

SMBC Nikko Securities, formerly Nikko Cordial Securities before it was sold by Citigroup , handled wine dealer Enoteca's management buyout, announced on Feb. 2.

Regulators suspect the executive passed on information on the tender offer to an acquaintance, who bought 200 shares in Enoteca for 16 million yen ($208,000) prior to the announcement and later sold the shares for an 8 million yen profit, the paper said. ($1 = 76.95 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)